Help find Selena: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday in Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Selena Torres was last seen Monday at her home in the 2900 block of North Kolmar Avenue in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, white jeans, and white/red Air Jordan shoes.

Selena Torres | Chicago Police Department

Torres is described as a Hispanic girl with olive complexion, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

