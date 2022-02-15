Henry Pratt shooting: Memorial held on third anniversary of deadly Aurora mass shooting

A memorial is being held in Aurora Tuesday to remember the victims killed in the Henry Pratt mass shooting.

Three years ago on Feb. 15, a disgruntled worker opened fire on his coworkers — killing five of them.

They are Clayton Parks, Trevor Wehner, Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez and Josh Pinkard.

Five police officers were also hurt in the attack before the gunman was killed.

Illinois made some major advances in the wake of the Henry Pratt shooting.

State police say they thwarted 25,000 attempts to illegally obtain a firearm in 2021 alone. It has also cleaned up its firearm databases and revoked a record number of FOID cards.

