Here are ways to save on shopping for gift cards this holiday season

Shopping for gift cards this holiday season? Here are some ways to save money when doing so.

"Gift cards are great to give especially when you're on a budget because it really helps you stick to a dollar limit," Woroch said.

First, consumer blogger Andrea Woroch says try to snag a discount gift card at re-sale marketplaces like Raise, Card Cash and Gift Card Granny.

Second, look for free gift cards with purchase. Woroch says Apple recently offered a free $75 gift card with the purchase of new AirPods.

"If you're savvy about it, you can use that free gift card that you get with a gift purchase and give that as a separate gift," Woroch said.

And third, Woroch recommends trying to buy from warehouse stores like Costco where you can save up to 30 percent off gift cards bought in bulk.

In addition, you can search daily deal sites like Group and Living Social for restaurant and spa gift certificates. Woroch says you can save 50 to 70 percent this way, and you can search by zip code to get a gift for those that live far away.