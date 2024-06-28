Here's how you can sing the National Anthem at a White Sox Game

article

The Chicago White Sox are calling all aspiring singers to showcase their patriotic spirit in the first-ever White Sox National Anthem Contest.

From June 28 until Thursday, July 11, fans can submit audition videos online at whitesox.com/anthem for a chance to perform live at Guaranteed Rate Field during in-person auditions on Thursday, August 8.

Following these auditions, one lucky grand prize winner will be selected to perform the National Anthem before the White Sox game against Cleveland on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Finalists chosen for the in-person auditions will have the opportunity to impress a distinguished panel of judges, including Hall of Fame great Harold Baines, NBC 5 Chicago's Emmy-nominated news anchor and singer/songwriter Evrod Cassimy, trilingual pop and R&B artist Aya Ito, and American Idol Season 6 contestant and regular Sox anthem singer Gina Ruzicka.

Judges will evaluate contestants based on vocal quality, projection, expression and emotion.

All finalists will receive a special White Sox National Anthem Contest T-Shirt.

The grand prize winner will also receive a custom White Sox jersey and hat in preparation for their performance on September 10.

Entries for the contest must be submitted by Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

For further details, eligibility restrictions and official rules, visit whitesox.com/anthem.