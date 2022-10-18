Here's where Chicagoans are headed for the holidays

New data shows where Chicago airports are sending the most passengers this holiday season.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, many people are headed to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. That's followed by Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando and Atlanta.

Chicago's two main airports are O'Hare International and Midway International.

If you are hoping to get away, now is the best time to book plane tickets.

According to the company Hopper, round trip tickets for Thanksgiving are up 19 percent compared to last year.