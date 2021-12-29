Hermosa taco shop forced to go carryout, delivery only amid Lightfoot's new vaccine mandate

Just five days before Chicago’s new proof of vaccination requirement takes effect, one family-owned restaurant is moving to carryout and delivery only.

The owner of Tacotlan — located near Fullerton and Lowell in the Hermosa neighborhood — says they simply do not have the resources to check vaccination cards beginning Monday.

Jessica Perjes, who owns the restaurant with her father, says they are short-staffed as it is.

They need their most recent hire, a cook, to be in the kitchen and not at the door. That's why they made the decision Tuesday to close their dining room.

The family is no strangers to operating on a takeout-only basis. The restaurant did just that for several months at the start of the pandemic.

"My thought process was where do we want to put our resourses. Do we want to put our resources in a cook, to shorten the length it takes somebody to get their order, or do we want to have somebody at the door checking vaccine and ID cards? Of course I went with a cook. That was the only way, I just don’t have the resources to be paying two people, I could only employ one," said Perjes.

She says it was a phone call from her aunt who works in healthcare that inspired her to make this move.

Perjes is hopeful that once COVID-19 case numbers go down, she'll be able to welcome customers back indoors.