Herschell Lewis: Missing 25-year-old man has died, medical examiner confirms

Editor's note: The initial information in this story was in relation to another case. This article has since been corrected.

A 25-year-old Chicago man, who had been missing earlier this month, has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

What we know:

Herschell Lewis died at 10:43 a.m., March 8, in the 8100 block of S. May Street.

His manner of death is still pending, according to the medical examiner.

Further details haven't been released.

The backstory:

Lewis, who had medical conditions, was considered high-risk at the time of his disappearance. His family said he left home without telling anyone and did not take his wallet or phone, which was unusual.

One of the last places he was seen was a shopping plaza near 87th Street and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham.

His mother, Meiko, was contacted by an off-duty police officer who saw Lewis' missing poster online. The officer had interacted with him at a Food 4 Less store but did not recognize him as the missing person.

On Friday, March 7, the family received a possible sign that Lewis may have been nearby. His mother got a call around noon, but heard nothing on the other end.

