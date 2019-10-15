‘Hi Instagram’: Jennifer Aniston shares selfie of ‘Friends’ cast in debut Instagram post

article

Jennifer Aniston has officially joined Instagram and she did so in an iconic way —by sharing a selfie of her and her former Friends costars.

Within an hour of being posted, the viral photo of the ‘Friends’ cast amassed over 600,000 likes and numerous reactions from other celebrities and fans.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ will air in theaters this fall for hit comedy TV show’s 25th anniversary

Her bio is simple and straightforward, but also calls attention to her most popular role, “My friends call me Jen.”

Aniston was all smiles in the snap with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston, the award-winning actress, wrote in the caption. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Advertisement

RELATED: One ‘Friends’ superfan could earn $1,000 just to binge 25 hours of hit show

She follows Kudrow, Cox, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer, on the social media app.

As of now, Perry is the only core cast member who does not have an Instagram account.

Celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler, and more have all shared reactions to the photo.