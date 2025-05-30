Cook County armed robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, police say
COOK COUNTY - A man suspected of armed robbery was killed in a shootout with police Thursday night in Hickory Hills, authorities said.
What we know:
The Hickory Hills Police Department said officers were called to the area of 95th Street and Roberts Road around 8:45 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery. Officers located the suspect running away and chased after him.
According to police, the suspect—who was armed with a handgun—fired at officers during the chase. An officer returned fire. The man continued to shoot at police as he ran into a nearby alley. Officers later found him in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said officers rendered aid before the man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died.
An officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared the identity of the suspect or details about the alleged robbery that led to the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Hickory Hills Police Department.