Cook County armed robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, police say

The Brief A man was killed Thursday night after exchanging gunfire with Hickory Hills police. The shooting followed a reported armed robbery near 95th Street and Roberts Road. An officer involved had minor injuries.



A man suspected of armed robbery was killed in a shootout with police Thursday night in Hickory Hills, authorities said.

What we know:

The Hickory Hills Police Department said officers were called to the area of 95th Street and Roberts Road around 8:45 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery. Officers located the suspect running away and chased after him.

According to police, the suspect—who was armed with a handgun—fired at officers during the chase. An officer returned fire. The man continued to shoot at police as he ran into a nearby alley. Officers later found him in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said officers rendered aid before the man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died.

An officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the identity of the suspect or details about the alleged robbery that led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.