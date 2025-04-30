Suburban Chicago man charged with setting up hidden camera to record ex-girlfriend

article

The Brief A Crest Hill man is facing charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-girlfriend with a hidden camera. Jose Rendon, 22, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of unauthorized video recording. He turned himself in to Joliet police and remains in custody ahead of a court hearing.



A Crest Hill man is facing charges after admitting to recording an ex-girlfriend with a hidden camera, police said Wednesday.

Jose Rendon, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four felony counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission.

The backstory:

Last July, a woman notified Joliet police that she found a video camera hidden in her bedroom. Investigation revealed Rendon was an ex-boyfriend of the victim and that he had allegedly recorded her without consent.

Joliet police detectives interviewed Rendon, who admitted to recording her without her consent.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Rendon on Monday. He turned himself in to police the next day.

Rendon is in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.