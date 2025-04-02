High-risk woman reported missing Chicago's NW Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning from the Northwest Side.

Luz "Lucy" Espinoza, 53, was last seen in the 4900 block of North Pulaski Road in the North Mayfair neighborhood, according to the missing person alert.

Espinoza only speaks Spanish and responds to being called "Lucy."

Espinoza suffers from schizophrenia and is missing her upper front teeth. She is 5-foot-2, 176 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.