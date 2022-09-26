High school on Chicago's Southwest Side in the running for big money prize

Curie Metropolitan High School on Chicago's Southwest Side is in the running for a big prize to help revitalize their theater.

The school is a finalist for a $50,000 award in the "World's Best High School" contest.

Curie has made the top 10 short list under the ‘Supporting Healthy Lives’ category.

"It's a deep understanding in order to take care of ourselves, we have to take care of others, and the arts are a profound expression of that idea," said Melinda Wilson, Dance Artistic Director at Curie High School .

You can vote for Curie High School at t4.education/prizes, then click on the ‘Supporting Healthy Lives’ short list.