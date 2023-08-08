High schooler fighting for her life after hit-and-run in Noble Square

A high schooler is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Noble Square over the weekend.

At about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, 17-year-old Nakari Campbell was crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue when she was struck by a red-colored, 2008 Mercedes-Benz C35 four-door sedan.

Family members say the vehicle came out of nowhere and struck her, causing her to land on top of the car and then fall to the ground.

The car then rolled over her and dragged her several feet. She suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and injuries to her head and neck.

Those same family members gathered Tuesday afternoon at the scene where she was struck. They described Campbell as having a bubbly personality, someone who loves fashion and hanging with family and friends.

In fact, she was set to meet a friend at Wendy's just before this horrific crash occurred.

Family members are calling for transparency from Chicago police and asking for a more in-depth investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com Reference: RD# JG369828