Noble Square hit-and-run: Driver struck pedestrian in crosswalk, fled the scene

article

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Noble Square Friday night.

At about 10:25 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue and was struck by a red-colored, 2008 Mercedes-Benz C35 four-door sedan.

The vehicle had dark-colored rims, a sunroof and tinted windows.

After impact, the vehicle and driver fled the scene, heading westbound on Division Street at a high rate of speed.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The vehicle was last known to display Illinois License Plate DC60012 and damage is expected at or near the grille portion of the vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained serious personal injuries and was hospitalized.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com Reference: RD# JG369828