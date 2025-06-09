High-speed chase from suburbs to Chicago ends in crash, arrest

The Brief A police chase early Monday started in Batavia and ended in a crash in Chicago. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Milton Boni, faces multiple charges. Two passengers were taken to the hospital after the crash; no serious injuries were reported.



A high-speed police chase that started in Batavia early Monday morning ended in Chicago with a crash and an arrest.

What we know:

Just before 1 a.m., the Kane County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a gray Infiniti driving fast without plates and with the occupants wearing ski masks. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Washington Street near Fabyan Parkway in Batavia.

Deputies later spotted the car heading south on Church Road near Bilter Road in Aurora and tried to pull it over. The driver didn’t stop, prompting a pursuit that went west on Indian Trail, north on Orchard Road, and then eastbound onto Interstate 88.

Police say the Downers Grove Police Department was able to spike the vehicle’s tires, but the chase continued into Chicago. The Infiniti eventually hit another car and came to a stop. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver, 19-year-old Milton Boni of Chicago, was taken into custody. Two passengers—a 19-year-old man from St. Charles Township and a juvenile—were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor pain complaints and later released.

Boni is facing multiple charges, including fleeing at more than 21 mph over the speed limit, causing bodily injury to a person, causing property damage over $300, disobeying two or more traffic control devices, and driving with an altered or concealed registration.

Charges for the two passengers are pending.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.