Highland crash: 14-year-old girl among 2 dead in head-on collision
HIGHLAND, Ind. - A 14-year-old girl and a woman died in a head-on crash Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.
What we know:
The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Hart Road in Highland, according to Highland police.
Investigation determined a Jeep was traveling southbound on Kennedy Avenue when it drifted left of the center line and struck a Dodge that was driving northbound in the other lane.
The 69-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep and a 14-year-old girl who was riding in the Dodge were both airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital where they later died. Their identities have not yet been released.
The 43-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge and three of her other passengers were treated at the scene, with some of them taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
The South Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision.
The Source: The information in this report came from Highland Indiana police.