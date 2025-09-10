Highland crash: 14-year-old girl among 2 dead in head-on collision

The Brief A 14-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman died after a head-on crash Tuesday night in Highland, Indiana. Police said the woman’s Jeep crossed the center line on Kennedy Avenue and collided with a Dodge carrying the teen. Four other people in the Dodge were injured but are expected to recover, as investigators continue to examine the crash.



A 14-year-old girl and a woman died in a head-on crash Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Hart Road in Highland, according to Highland police.

Investigation determined a Jeep was traveling southbound on Kennedy Avenue when it drifted left of the center line and struck a Dodge that was driving northbound in the other lane.

The 69-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep and a 14-year-old girl who was riding in the Dodge were both airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital where they later died. Their identities have not yet been released.

The 43-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge and three of her other passengers were treated at the scene, with some of them taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The South Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision.