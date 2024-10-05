Highland High School student arrested for school shooting threat, police say

A high schooler in Northwest Indiana was arrested on Friday after admitting to making a school shooting threat on social media.

The Highland Police Department was contacted by an outside state agency investigating a threat against Highland High School Friday afternoon.

Local police identified the suspect as a current Highland High School student. The student was brought in for questioning and admitted they made the threat.

The student was charged with felony intimidation and was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center in Crown Point. The student was not publicly identified because they are under the age of 18.