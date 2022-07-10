Highland Park businesses allowed to reopen after deadly parade shooting

Businesses in Highland Park will be allowed to reopen Sunday.

However, it is not clear yet how many are ready to return.

Funerals are being held for the victims of last week's Fourth of July parade attack, but not all funeral details are being made public.

Eduardo Uvaldo's funeral was held Saturday, and Gov. Pritzker was one of the many people who attended.

The suspect in the parade shooting is being held without bail.