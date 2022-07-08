3 victims killed in Highland Park parade shooting laid to rest

A former synagogue preschool teacher and two beloved grandfathers killed in the Highland Park parade shooting on the Fourth of July were laid to rest Friday.

Those three funerals marked the first of seven following Monday morning’s mass shooting.

On Friday, the shock and numbness began wearing away and reality set in as families said their final goodbyes.

While the victims’ loved ones are going through their darkest days, community members from near and far are paying their respects at a growing memorial in downtown Highland Park – and vowing to do something.

At Central and St. Johns, flowers are piling higher each day with messages of hope and comfort displayed nearby.

The family of 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, who was visiting from Mexico when he fatally shot, was emotional when seeing his downtown memorial Friday morning.

A visitation for Toledo was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Waukegan.

"It’s hard to put a single feeling towards it. I think we’re feeling all of the emotions and heavy despair," said community member Elle Kane. "They weren’t just names, these were members of our community. And whether you knew them or you didn’t, it’s an epic loss for us all."

Jacki Sundheim was laid to rest Friday morning at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe. The 63-year-old was a longtime and cherished member of her congregation.

"I’m overwhelmed with such profound sadness that she won’t be holding my hand for all the important things I have yet to complete," said Leah Sundheim, Jacki Sundheim’s daughter.

For Stephen Straus, 88 years old, who relatives say loved the symphony and the Art Institute, a service was held in the afternoon at the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation in Evanston.

There, Governor JB Pritzker and the mayor of Highland Park paid their respects.

"Unfortunately this is happening way too often and people have to be stronger than the weak link and they have to hold together and help each other through it," said Kevin Aronin, who traveled from Kenosha to downtown Highland Park to pay his respects on Friday.

On Saturday, July 9 at 4 p.m. community members are holding a vigil in Sunset Woods Park located at 1801 Sunset Road in Highland Park. There, they plan to honor the victims of Monday’s mass shooting and demand change.

"It doesn’t have to be this way, we don’t have to accept a world where our children are scared to go to school or we’re afraid to have community events because of gun violence. We all deserve to live in a world where gun violence doesn’t exist and we can make that world happen," said Rachel Jacoby, who is organizing Saturday’s community gathering.

Next Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m., the city of Highland Park is hosting a vigil in memory of all the victims. It will take place at City Hall.

