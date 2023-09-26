Highland Park City Council to discuss permanent location for memorial for victims of Fourth of July shooting

It has been 14 months since the Highland Park shooting, where seven people died and dozens more were injured.

A temporary memorial in a rose garden has been set up next to City Hall to remember the victims.

On Tuesday night, the Highland Park City Council will discuss the framework for moving forward with what the city is calling "The Place of Remembrance."

The Place of Remembrance will be a permanent location to pay tribute to the victims and the community's resilient spirit.

The council will consider staff recommendations for the structure and planning process in the meeting.

The city says it wants to avoid the term permanent memorial to ensure the space becomes a sacred area for the community.

This temporary memorial will stay here until The Place of Remembrance is finished.