Highland Park community rallies around businesses disrupted by parade massacre

Roughly 150 Highland Park businesses had to shut down for about a week due to the Fourth of July parade shooting. Now, the community is helping them get back on their feet

In addition to the suffering caused by the shooting deaths and injuries that happened during Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade, businesses were unable to operate while law enforcement conducted the investigation.

Revenue and resources were lost. Buildings were damaged.

On that day, a music festival was supposed to take place. All the performers agreed to return for the Bitter Jester Music Festival, which has now turned into a fundraiser.

"I had 50 musicians with me on the field that day. Having them all come back means a lot to me but it's the best thing we could do, first of all, to have the show because I don't think we should be hiding under rocks everywhere but more importantly trying to pair this with a good organization that's giving money to people who were impacted. I think the best thing that you can do as a community is link arms and try to return to a sense of normalcy without forgetting what happened in the past," producer Nicolas DeGrazia said,

The music festival and fundraiser will be held Sept. 4 at Madame Zuzu’s, owned by Smashing Pumpkins founder and Highland Park resident Billy Corgan.

It will be a night to enjoy music with the proceeds going to Highland Park businesses.