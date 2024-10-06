'Sick to my stomach': Highland Park crowd calls for release of hostages held by Hamas

The Brief About 400 people gathered in Highland Park to remember the more than 1,200 Israelis killed since the October 7th attack. The vigil also raised awareness about the hostages still held captive by Hamas. Attendees marched to a nearby memorial for a moment of silence and reflection.



Around 400 people gathered in Highland Park on Sunday to remember the more than 1,200 Israelis killed since the Hamas attack one year ago on Oct. 7, 2023.

The solemn event was held in Port Clinton Square and included prayers, remarks, and a march to a temporary memorial located two blocks away.

Participants reflected on the pain of the past year.

"I’m sick to my stomach and sad that we’re still here one year later," one attendee told FOX 32.

Among those in attendance were Ladante Claybourn and his best friend Jeremiah, who have been traveling across the country in a box truck to raise awareness for the hostages still being held captive by Hamas. Jeremiah had a personal connection to the tragedy—his good friend Hersh Goldberg Polin, who had ties to Chicago, was killed by Hamas militants on Aug. 31.

"It was terrible. Jeremiah heard the news right after he got married. It was one of the worst days that could happen," Claybourn said.

With flags in hand, the group marched to the memorial, where they observed a moment of silence and reflection.