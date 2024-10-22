Illinois man arrested after homeowner catches him inside car during Lake Forest break-in: police
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - An Illinois man was arrested this week for allegedly breaking into cars in Lake Forest and Highland Park.
Henry T. Williams, 19, of Waukegan, has been charged with burglary to a building and two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, police said.
The charges come after an incident on Monday around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of East Franklin Place, where a resident found someone inside their car in their garage. When confronted, the man took off on foot.
Lake Forest police found Williams hiding near the Robert McClory Bike Path after a brief chase. He was arrested and later identified by the resident as the person in their vehicle. Police said he also broke into two other vehicles.
Highland Park police are investigating a similar incident from last week that also allegedly involved Williams.
"This incident highlights how important it is for residents to stay aware and report anything unusual," said Chief of Police John Burke. "Because of that, our officers were able to bring the suspect into custody without further incident."
Williams appeared in court on Tuesday and was released under the condition that he stays away from drugs and alcohol.
His next court date is set for Dec. 10.