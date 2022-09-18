Highland Park man faces firearm charge after police investigate deadly fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline

A Highland Park man was arrested after Lake Forest Police say a man was killed in a violent fight at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday.

Around 5:10 a.m., police were called to the first block of Cliff Road in Highland Park for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan's shoreline.

Police later found a man in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve at 117 Sheridan Road in Unincorporated Lake Forest.

According to preliminary information, a 45-year-old man went to talk with people being loud on the lakeshore.

The man got into a fight with two men, ages 20 and 18. Both men were injured and were hospitalized.

The 20-year-old, Nicholas M. Caban, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number.

During a search of Caban's residence Saturday, authorities located a semiautomatic pistol.

The firearm had no identifiable serial numbers.

Authorities said the firearm was not used in the incident that took place in the forest preserve.

Additional charges for Caban are possible following further investigation, and the results of the victim’s autopsy, authorities said.

Caban's initial hearing is scheduled for Monday.