Highland Park officials searching for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan

The Brief A swimmer went missing Saturday near Openlands Lakeshore Preserve in Fort Sheridan after being seen struggling in Lake Michigan; strong currents prevented a bystander from reaching them. Highland Park Fire Department’s water rescue team and Highland Police, using a drone, are actively searching for the swimmer, whose identity has not been released. During the operation, a dive team member was briefly reported missing but was later found safe; officials urge the public to avoid the area.



Highland Park officials are searching for a missing swimmer who was last seen in Lake Michigan near Openlands Lakeshore Preserve in Fort Sheridan on Saturday.

What we know:

Around noon, officials received a report of a distressed swimmer struggling in the water. A bystander tried to help but wouldn't reach the individual due to the strong currents.

The Highland Park Fire Department water rescue team are currently looking for the swimmer. Highland Police are using a drone to assist with the search.

During the search, a member of the dive team was briefly reported missing, before they were found unharmed.

The identity of the swimmer has not yet been released.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the search.