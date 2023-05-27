Highland Park planning several July 4 events to mark one year since parade mass shooting

The City of Highland Park has several events planned for July 4, 2023, as the community marks one year since seven people were killed in a mass shooting at the 2022 Fourth of July parade.

The day will start with a remembrance ceremony, followed by a community walk along the parade route, a picnic, a concert and a drone show. The concert will feature Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band.

Online advance registration is required for some of the events.

Highland Park said the events have been "planned through a trauma-informed lens to balance the diverse needs of the community."

You can learn more at the City of Highland Park website.