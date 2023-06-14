No Independence Day parade this year in Highland Park, other events scheduled

It is just three weeks away from the anniversary of the Independence Day shooting that killed seven and hurt dozens of others in Highland Park.

While heartbreak still hangs heavy in the community, the city officially announced Fourth of July events for this year.

The day will begin with a remembrance ceremony at City Hall and a temporary memorial.

Crisis counselors will be available and clearly marked.

There will not be a parade this year, but rather a community walk along the parade route.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Our goal with this event is to really symbolize reclaiming our 2022 parade route as one community, so this is meant to be an active event, for engagement not for viewing," said Highland Park Communications Manager, Amanda Bennett.

The walk will end at Sunset Woods Park with an Independence Day community picnic.

Later that evening, at Walters Field, there will be a performance by the Gary Sinise and Lieutenant Dan Band as well as a 15-minute patriotic drone show.

Some events require pre-registration and everything will take place — rain or shine.