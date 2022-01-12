Reward offered for info on suspects accused of setting fires inside northwest Indiana Meijer

Highland police released several photos of suspects who are believed to have set three fires inside a Meijer store in Northwest Indiana earlier this week.

At about 9:10 p.m. Monday, Highland Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire inside a Meijer store.

It was determined that three small fires were set inside the store to act as a distraction in order for suspects to shoplift from the store.

Police released several surveillance photos of two suspects who are believed to be involved in the fire and thefts.

Additionally, Highland police released a photo of the suspected get-away vehicle, which is believed to be a silver Volvo XC90 SUV.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the conviction of the suspects accused of setting the fires.

If any person has information on this crime, police asked that you contact Detective Conley at the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184.