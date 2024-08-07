Hinsdale Little League team advances to World Series

In a thrilling victory that had families on the edge of their seats, the Hinsdale Little League team clinched the title of regional champions and has advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hinsdale won the Great Lakes Regional Tournament on Wednesday by tying the game at the bottom of the sixth inning and eventually defeating Indiana in the eighth.

Fuller House, a restaurant located on East First Street in Hinsdale, hosted the official watch party for the 12U Little League Baseball team. The venue was packed with players and their families, all cheering for the team.

The young athletes, who have been playing together since they were five years old, are now both state and regional champions. Despite their success, the players have no professional training and are coached by their fathers.

The team's achievements have united the community, with attendees on Wednesday night describing the players as resilient and full of grit.

The Hinsdale Little League team will now prepare to compete on the national stage at the Little League World Series.