Chicago nonprofit receives $3M donation from MacKenzie Scott

A Chicago nonprofit received a $3 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott this week.

HIRE360 works to connect underserved minority businesses and communities to contracts and careers in unionized construction across the region.

The nonprofit says it will direct this donation toward the first phase of the construction of a Training and Business Development Center, which is slated to open its doors this spring.

The center will be a hub for industry leaders, contractors, subcontractors, developers, organized labor and apprentices to meet and shape the future of construction in Chicago, a spokesperson for HIRE360 said.

"We are extremely grateful to Ms. Scott for her vision and commitment to building a future that uplifts us all," said Jay Rowell, executive director of HIRE360. "We are coupling MacKenzie Scott’s generous support with donations from dozens of contractors and apprenticeship programs to complete this state-of-the-art training center that will provide community residents a solid path to good-paying, middle-class, union jobs."

Phase 1 of the project includes renovating 40,000 square feet of the facility, including conference and meeting spaces, construction training rooms, a solar training center, office space and a playroom to help remove child care as a barrier to careers.

The center will also house two commercial training kitchens, retail spaces and event spaces.

Phase 2 of the project includes renovating an additional 14,000 square feet of the facility for additional training spaces and a parking lot.

Scott's contribution is part of a broader philanthropic initiative, allocating billions in grants to organizations nationwide.