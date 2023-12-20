Historic Chicago Greek Orthodox Church finds new home in Schiller Park

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church left its old building after going through bankruptcy.

But after years of searching, and just in time for Christmas, it's found a new home in Schiller Park.

On Wednesday morning, a blessing ceremony was held inside its new location.

Holy Trinity's new building used to house Saint Maria Goretti Roman Catholic Church.

Cardinal Blase Cupich joined the Bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church in the Midwest, Metropolitan Nathaniel, in a dedication and blessing ceremony.

Holy Trinity Chicago was established in 1897, making it the second-oldest Greek Orthodox Church community in the U.S.