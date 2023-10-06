Historic Pullman neighborhood celebrates 50 years of home tours

The historic Pullman neighborhood is hosting Chicago's longest-running home tour, now celebrating its golden jubilee.

This weekend's festivities include a classic car show on Sunday and live music on both Saturday and Sunday.

A special treat awaits visitors as the Hotel Florence will be open during the house tour. The Hotel Florence, the first non-industrial building in Pullman, has been closed to the general public for over 20 years.

Several private homes are also open on the tour, with most of them continuously occupied since their construction in the 1880s.

"We're ecstatic to have the Hotel Florence open. Pullman's school is also joining our tour this year as well. The Greenstone Church exhibit hall has our newest exhibit, 'From Wrecking Ball to National Park,'" said Cindy McMahon, Pullman House Tour co-chair.

Online sales have ended, but tickets will be available at the door at 10:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.