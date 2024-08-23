Hit-and-run crash in Long Grove leaves bicyclist seriously injured

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help after a hit-and-run crash left a 63-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Long Grove.

The crash happened Sunday around 4:10 p.m. on Route 53, just west of Robert Parker Coffin Road.

According to authorities, the bicyclist from Kildeer was riding south on the shoulder of Route 53 when a gray pickup truck passed a slower vehicle by driving onto the shoulder and into the grass. During this maneuver, the pickup truck struck the bicyclist and then fled southbound on Route 53.

The injured man was taken to Northwest Community Hospital with serious injuries but was later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital as his condition worsened. He remains in critical condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who was traveling on Route 53 between Route 83 and Lake Cook Road during that time and has dash camera footage to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to assist in identifying the driver involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 377-4000.