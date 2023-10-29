Hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Far South Side leaves pedestrian seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in West Chesterfield Sunday morning.
A white-in-color Chevrolet SUV struck a person in the 9100 block of South King Drive at about 2:45 a.m.
The driver fled the scene southbound on King Drive. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact police at 312-745-4521.