Hit-and-run driver charged in 2021 crash that killed baby, woman in Bronzeville: police

A Rockford man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash last year that killed a 3-month-old boy and a woman in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Tevin Gray, 27, was arrested Monday in Rockford and charged with two counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Gray was driving a stolen Chevy Malibu "recklessly and at high rate of speed" around 1:15 a.m. June 20, 2021, when he crashed into a black car in the 3900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

A woman in the black car, Selina Taylor, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The baby, Sebastian Taylor, was pulled from the car and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:42 a.m. the next morning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A 12-year-old boy was thrown from the car and taken to the Comer in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.