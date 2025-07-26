Chicago crime: Hit-and-run leaves man, 35, dead on West Side, police say

A 35-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s West Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of S. Cicero Avenue in North Lawndale, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victim was standing outside around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by a black sedan, police said.

The unknown offender fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he died.

No one is in custody in connection with the crash.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect car.