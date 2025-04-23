Suburban Chicago apartment fire sends 4 to hospital, officials say

article

The Brief A fire at a Hoffman Estates apartment building on Tuesday sent four people to the hospital. Fire crews called in extra help to put out the fire. The estimated cost in damages is $1 million, officials said.



A fire at an apartment building in the northwest suburbs sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue in Hoffman Estates, according to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department.

What we know:

Fire crews were sent to the scene a little after 6 a.m. for an activated fire alarm and found heavy, black smoke coming from second-floor windows.

The crews called in extra support to battle the blaze. Firefighters had to rescue several people trapped inside the apartment building on the third floor.

A fire at an apartment building in the northwest suburbs sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Three victims were taken to Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center and a fourth person arrived at the emergency department on their own, according to the fire department. All four patients were released in good health within a couple of hours.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire spread to the roof and an adjoining building.

By around 7:30 a.m., the fire was under control, and it was extinguished by a little after 8 a.m., according to the fire department.

About 23 Hoffman Estates firefighters and crews from Schaumburg and Streamwood responded to the scene.

A fire at an apartment building in the northwest suburbs sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday.

While smoke detectors in the building alerted occupants to the fire, there were no residential sprinkler system.

The initial loss estimate for the building and its contents is about $1 million.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was unclear what caused the fire.