Hoffman Estates man charged after recklessly firing gun: police

An 18-year-old Hoffman Estates man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting a gun in two separate incidents.

On Monday, around 10:50 p.m., Hoffman Estates police responded to the area of Lakeview Lane and Western Street for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene but did not find any victims, damaged property or suspects.

Then, on Wednesday, around 9 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Flagstaff Lane for another report of shots fired. At the location, officers did not find any victims or damage but did locate five spent shell casings in the street.

Come Thursday, around 4:40 p.m., police were in the area because of the recent shooting reports and observed a suspicious person near the intersection of Flagstaff Lane and Washington Boulevard. While speaking with the person, officers discovered a firearm with an extended magazine and mounted laser light. The person was taken into custody and identified as Jake A. Mateos of Hoffman Estates.

He's been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Additional charges are pending, police said.

Mateos is due in bond court on Saturday.