Hoffman Estates shooting: Man killed in parking lot of apartment complex

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Hoffman Estates.

Around 5:42 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Hassell Road for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in the parking lot of Barrington Lakes Apartments who appeared to have been shot at least once. He was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hoffman Estates police are conducting a homicide investigation. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 847-781-2869.