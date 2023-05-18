Hoffman Estates student wins Illinois' Doodle for Google contest, advances to national competition

A talented middle school student from Hoffman Estates has won Illinois' Doodle for Google contest.

Out of Google's 55 state and territory winners, Hannah Jang's artwork stood out among tens of thousands of entries with its creative interpretation of the contest's theme, "I am grateful for.."

The Frank C. Whitely sixth-grader's doodle reflected her gratitude for rescue personnel, depicting the letters of the word "Google" as various rescue symbols.

(Hannah Jang)

"I am grateful for rescue people in the World. 'G' is a hose and another is a train coming out a tunnel. 'O' is a rescue tube and another is a stop sign. 'L' is a lighthouse. 'E' is a firefighter," Hannah said.

As a recognition of her achievement, Google sent Hannah and the other 54 winners Google hardware and other swag. Celebrations are also being held in the winners' hometowns to showcase their impressive artwork.

Hannah's artwork now moves on to the national competition. Voting is currently underway, and the national winner will be chosen from five finalists.

Voting will conclude on May 25, and anyone can view the gallery of artwork and cast their vote at Doodle4Google.com.