Holiday 'Giving Machines' coming to Fox Valley Mall

If you are looking for a unique way to give back this holiday season keep an eye out for this vending machine.

UNICEF is installing 55 Giving Machines across the country, but several will be available Thursday at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. The idea is to make a purchase supporting strangers across the world.

"For $20 to provide a hundred polio vaccines... This is a part of a campaign to literally eradicate polio from the globe and you can ensure that a hundred kids are going to get that vaccine for $20," said Michael Nyenhuis, president and CEO of UNICEF.

The items in the vending machines range anywhere from $5 to $3,500, and include items like chickens, goats, blankets, hygiene kits, meals, vaccines and more.