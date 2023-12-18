Holiday Helpings 2023 with the Greater Chicago Food Depository

Leading up to Christmas, FOX 32 Chicago is partnering with local chefs to help inspire you with some new holiday recipes.

To get full recipes and instructions to make these dishes, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository here.

Roasted Kabocha Squash

Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez and Chef Giuseppe Tentori from GT Prime team up to make Roasted Kabocha Squash.

To get the full recipe and instructions to make this dish, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Mussels with Tomato Sauce

Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez and Chef Tony Priolo from Piccolo Sogno team up to make Mussels with Tomato Sauce.

To get the full recipe and instructions to make this dish, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Gumbo

Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez and Chef Erick Williams from Virtue team up to make gumbo.

To get the full recipe and instructions to make this dish, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Pork Milanese

Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez and Chef Sarah Stegner from Prairie Gras Cafe team up to make Pork Milanese.

To get the full recipe and instructions to make this dish, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.