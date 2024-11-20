Chicago-area holiday events to open this weekend

article

Discover the Christmas charm of Chicago this weekend with these holiday-inspired events. If you’re headed out to partake in the festivities, be sure to check the forecast twice and bundle up as temperatures are expected to dip.

Here are holiday things to do in Chicago this weekend.

Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

For over 30 years, the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival has been spreading holiday cheer in Chicago. The festival will showcase an all-day light attraction with star-studded performances, swag bags and plenty of photo opportunities.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., illuminating the city with more than one million Christmas lights, followed by The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular at 7:00 p.m. More details can be found online.

Christkindlmarket opens

Get a taste of German tradition at the Christkindlmarket. The unique market offers "a unique shopping experience, family-friendly events & intercultural activities," said market officials. The markets in both Chicago and Aurora are open from Friday, Nov. 22 until Dec. 24.

Winter Lights in Aurora

The city of Aurora will light up the holiday season with their annual Winter Lights event this Friday at 6:00 p.m. From tree lighting, to drone shows and an evening parade, this family-friendly is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright.

Ice skating in Chicago

If you’re looking for a more interactive activity, McCormick Tribune Ice Rink offers daily skating sessions and free lessons on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $16 to $20 and reservations can be made online.