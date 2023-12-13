Hollywood Casino Joliet to break ground at new location

A new casino in Joliet will be breaking ground this week.

On Wednesday, PENN Entertainment, Inc., which is Hollywood Casino Joliet’s parent company, will break ground on its new $185 million casino.

The new entertainment development will include restaurants and bars, meeting areas, an event center and more.

Hollywood Casino

This new casino will be located at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 and will replace PENN's current riverboat casino.