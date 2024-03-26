Homan Square shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically wounded

One person was arrested after a shooting that left one man dead and another man critically wounded Monday night in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, according to CPD. The 20-year-old man had been shot in the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

The other man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A third male, whose age was unknown, was arrested at the scene for unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Three handguns were recovered.

Area Four detectives are investigating.