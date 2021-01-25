Home invaders tie up hands, feet of residents in West Rogers Park

Three people told police they were bound by their hands and feet Sunday evening by home invaders who stole their car and other belongings.

Two men with handguns entered their home and confronted the residents about 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Howard Street, police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said.

The duo bound them and then stole their things and a Dodge Ram, Bartoli said.

A neighbor was able to help the victims and call police, she said. The men — ages 24, 31 and 35 — were uninjured.

Officers responded and searched the area with negative results, Bartoli said.