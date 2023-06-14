Home Run Inn teams up with Cubs to introduce savory 'Beer Pizza'

Home Run Inn, in partnership with the Chicago Cubs, has concocted a delectable fusion of two beloved favorites: a hot slice of pizza and a nice cold beer.

The culinary innovation – called "Beer Pizza" – is a zesty treat crafted to delight taste buds.

The unique creation features a wheat ale-flavored, non-alcoholic pizza that will be exclusively available in Home Run Inn's 8-inch sausage variety at concession stands throughout Wrigley Field until the end of the season.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

For those who can't make it to the ballpark, the "Beer Pizza" will also be offered in all varieties at Home Run Inn restaurants for a limited time.