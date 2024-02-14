Victory for Homer Glen residents: Will County Board votes to halt 143rd Street expansion project

Homer Glen residents are celebrating on Thursday after the Will County Board voted to halt an expansion project on 143rd Street.

Homer Glen Mayor Christina Neitzke-Troike said the board voted 12 to 11 to cease the expansion of 143rd Street to five lanes between Lemont and Bell Roads.

The stretch of road was approximately three and a half miles long and was situated in a rural and residential area.

Residents were concerned that the project would significantly increase noise levels and decrease safety.

"They want to keep it slower, safer. We have schools on this road. I have been here standing in my backyard and seen trucks speeding off of 355 where buses are coming out of school, and they are going to the east, screeching tires, and you pray that all these kids are gonna be safe," said resident Christy Nahser.

The vote took place at a meeting on Thursday morning.