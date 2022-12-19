Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition

A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas.

Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August.

On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World.

The pageant is the first for married women.

During the competition, Zwiercan learned her children's book, which was inspired by her daughter who has cerebral palsy, was going to print.

As a trustee, she advocates for the disabled community.