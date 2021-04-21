Homes burglarized in Lawndale: police

Four homes were burglarized recently in Lawndale on the West Side.

In each incident someone broke into a residence through a window and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

Between about 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 5 p.m. April 9 in the 4300 block of West Cullerton Avenue;

Between 6 p.m. April 12 and 9 p.m. April 13 in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue;

Between noon and 4:20 p.m. April 16 in the 3400 block of West 21st Street; and

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 16 in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.