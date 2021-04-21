Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
3
Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Freeze Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Homes burglarized in Lawndale: police

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Four homes were burglarized recently in Lawndale on the West Side.

In each incident someone broke into a residence through a window and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

  • Between about 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 5 p.m. April 9 in the 4300 block of West Cullerton Avenue;
  • Between 6 p.m. April 12 and 9 p.m. April 13 in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue;
  • Between noon and 4:20 p.m. April 16 in the 3400 block of West 21st Street; and
  • Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 16 in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.